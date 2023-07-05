Panic gripped the residents staying around Kaziranga National Park after a rhino strayed away from the park and wandered into the residential areas.

The rhino has been sighted in several occasions in a village near Chouki Ghat in Jamugurihat near the Kaziranga National Park. It has also been reported that the rhino has attacked several cattle heads and injured many after entering the agricultural fields.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the forest guards tried to chase the rhino back inside the national park.

The forest department is trying to chase the villagers from Gotaimari to the adjoining area of Kaziranga.

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