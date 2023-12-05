Days after a powerful exploded near the army cantonment area in Dirak, Kakopothar under Tinsukia district, another grenade was recovered near the cantonment area on December 4.

It is suspected that the grenade might have been hurled by miscreants that landed at the roof top of a civilian's house

As per sources, the grenade was found on the roof of the house of a man named Chinteshwar Chetia

For the unversed, Saurav Asom, a member of ULFA-I expeditionary unit, had lobbed a grenade near the Dirak army camp earlier. Parag Bora of Philobari Chikarajan, who helped Sourav Axom as an accomplish by helping him with bike ride, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail by the Tinsukia police.

Army's bomb disposal squad defused the grenade found near Dirak Kapahatali army camp in Tinsukia.

A team from the army camp in Dinjan defused the powerful bomb on a school ground.

The sophisticated bomb exploded with a loud noise.

Meanwhile, the incident has spread sensation in the area. A probe is underway to ascertain the real culprit behind the incident.

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