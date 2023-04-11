The Punjab police on April 10 brought Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh to Amritsar airport in wee hours of Tuesday, April 11.

On April 10, Papalpreet Singh was taken into custody in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He was detained following a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police and Punjab Counter Intelligence.

Papalpreet was arrested in accordance with the National Security Act (NSA), according to Sukhchain Singh Gill, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Punjab's Headquarters.

When the police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De on March 18, Papalpreet was with the radical Sikh leader as he escaped from the dragnet.

Amritpal and Papalpreet, according to sources, escaped the police chase by traveling together and changing vehicles. According to CCTV footage, they left Punjab for Haryana and possibly Delhi before returning to Punjab.

On March 29, an online video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaced. Since the police started their crackdown on him, this was the first time Singh made a statement. On Akaal Channel, the video was made available. He claimed in the video that he escaped the police on March 18 and is now safe. He stated that he does not fear giving in.

The fugitive claimed that he would have given up if the Punjab government only wanted to arrest him. Instead, they would have come to his house. He asserted that the action taken against him by the police was an "attack" on the Sikh community.



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