A leader of a pro-Khalistan group has announced a reward of $100,000 to anyone who can throw shoe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on April 14. A person identifying himself as Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), sent a recorded message to several journalists in Assam in which he alleged that PM Modi was involved in killing people of Assam and pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab.

“Modi will be in Guwahati on April 14 for Bihu celebrations. There is a $100,000 reward to throw shoe at the face of Narendra Modi. From Assam to Australia is SFJ going to stop Modi, who is responsible for the killing of people of Assam and pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab. From Assam to Australia, SFJ will stop PM Modi. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel, SFJ,” said the recorded message.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Assam to take part in the Assam government’s initiative to create a Guinness Book of World Records by assembling 10,000 dancers at a single venue to perform Bihu, and also to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crore.

Earlier, the same person Pannu had issued a warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly torturing pro-Khalistani supporters lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Pannu who claimed to be as a supporter of pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, said: “Pro-Khalistan supporters Sikhs imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma does not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of the Khalistan referendum. Sharma, if your government is going to torture and harass the six, you will be held accountable. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (sic).”

Following this, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that Central agencies in the country had been alerted and Sarma's security too had been adequately sensitized. “In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue,” DGP Singh tweeted.

Also read: Assam: SGPC sends lawyers to provide legal support to pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail