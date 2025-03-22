The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for violating examination protocols and breaking the seal of Class 11 Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak.

Additionally, the state government is set to take action against three provincialized schools for similar violations.

According to an official notification, FIRs have been lodged against all 18 institutions involved in the malpractice. The affected private schools have been barred from admitting Class 11 students for the 2025–26 academic session until further notice. However, students currently appearing for their Class 11 exams will be allowed to continue their studies.

Private Schools with Suspended Affiliation

Sl. No District School Name 1 Barpeta Azad Anchalik Jatiya Vidyalay, Palhazi 2 Bajali Bajali Academy Of Excellence Sr. Sec. School, Pathsala 3 Cachar Edith Douglas HS School 4 Cachar Presidency Sr. Sec. School 5 Dhemaji NCD Sr. Sec. School 6 Dhemaji Suvidya REM HS School 7 Hailakandi Pschim Jonai Sr. Sec. School 8 Kamrup Metro Hailakandi Science Sr. Sec. School 9 Lakhimpur Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Sr. Sec. School 10 Majuli Bongalmara Academy Sr. Sec. School 11 Majuli Vivekananda Vidyalaya 12 Majuli Bagariguri Advance Academy Sr. Sec. School 13 Nagaon Alpha Beta Sr. Sec. School 14 Nagaon SAS International Model School 15 Nalbari Ambitious Sr. Sec. School

Government/Provincialized Schools Under Scrutiny

Sl. No District School Name 1 Dhubri Lakhiganj HS School 2 Kamrup Metro Arya Vidyapith HS School 3 Kamrup Rangia Girls' HS School

Also Read: Assam HS first-year exams cancelled over question paper leak concerns

The Board has instructed all concerned inspectors of schools to file police complaints against the erring institutions. Pending the outcome of the investigation, these schools will not be allowed to enroll new students for the upcoming academic session.

The ASSEB had earlier postponed the Class 11 Mathematics exam following reports of a possible question paper leak. The board is expected to announce further decisions on the rescheduled examinations and additional measures after its meeting on March 24.