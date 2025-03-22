Assam paper leak row: Affiliation of 15 private schools suspended; 3 govt schools under scanner
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for violating examination protocols.
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for violating examination protocols and breaking the seal of Class 11 Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak.
Additionally, the state government is set to take action against three provincialized schools for similar violations.
According to an official notification, FIRs have been lodged against all 18 institutions involved in the malpractice. The affected private schools have been barred from admitting Class 11 students for the 2025–26 academic session until further notice. However, students currently appearing for their Class 11 exams will be allowed to continue their studies.
Private Schools with Suspended Affiliation
|Sl. No
|District
|School Name
|1
|Barpeta
|Azad Anchalik Jatiya Vidyalay, Palhazi
|2
|Bajali
|Bajali Academy Of Excellence Sr. Sec. School, Pathsala
|3
|Cachar
|Edith Douglas HS School
|4
|Cachar
|Presidency Sr. Sec. School
|5
|Dhemaji
|NCD Sr. Sec. School
|6
|Dhemaji
|Suvidya REM HS School
|7
|Hailakandi
|Pschim Jonai Sr. Sec. School
|8
|Kamrup Metro
|Hailakandi Science Sr. Sec. School
|9
|Lakhimpur
|Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Sr. Sec. School
|10
|Majuli
|Bongalmara Academy Sr. Sec. School
|11
|Majuli
|Vivekananda Vidyalaya
|12
|Majuli
|Bagariguri Advance Academy Sr. Sec. School
|13
|Nagaon
|Alpha Beta Sr. Sec. School
|14
|Nagaon
|SAS International Model School
|15
|Nalbari
|Ambitious Sr. Sec. School
Government/Provincialized Schools Under Scrutiny
|Sl. No
|District
|School Name
|1
|Dhubri
|Lakhiganj HS School
|2
|Kamrup Metro
|Arya Vidyapith HS School
|3
|Kamrup
|Rangia Girls' HS School
Also Read: Assam HS first-year exams cancelled over question paper leak concerns
The Board has instructed all concerned inspectors of schools to file police complaints against the erring institutions. Pending the outcome of the investigation, these schools will not be allowed to enroll new students for the upcoming academic session.
The ASSEB had earlier postponed the Class 11 Mathematics exam following reports of a possible question paper leak. The board is expected to announce further decisions on the rescheduled examinations and additional measures after its meeting on March 24.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today