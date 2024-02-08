Assam: Parents lodge FIR against school teacher for public humiliation of 14-year-old student
The parents of a 14-year-old student from Holy Child Senior Secondary School filed an FIR on February 9 against a teacher of the school for allegedly humiliating their daughter in front of the class.
The parents of a 14-year-old student from Holy Child Senior Secondary School filed an FIR on February 9 against a teacher of the school for allegedly humiliating their daughter in front of the class.
As per preliminary reports, the teacher screamed at the student for writing in a zig zag manner during the Social Science class.
The parents in the FIR mentioned that this incident threatened the mental health of their daughter thus forcing them to file a report at the Chandmari Police Station.
Meanwhile, the school authorities were unavailable for comments when India TodayNE tried to contact the school administration.
However the Officer-in-Charge of Chandmari police station stated that an FIR was lodged last night in this regard and an investigation into this incident is being initiated.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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