Commuters are facing a harrowing time after a part of the main road near the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) collapsed during an ongoing de-siltation work on February 18.

Amid Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC)’s initiative to make Guwahati flood-free, de-siltation and drain cleaning works were underway in many parts of the city.

Workers engaged in the cleaning work are trying to clear up the area so as to prevent any untoward incident.



Residents have alleged that the manner in which the cleaning and de-siltation work should have been done is not conducted properly. The residents have also alleged that the workers engaged in the cleaning task are merely filling up the drains. “No scientific methods implemented to dig and clean up the drains,” alleged another resident.

Residents fear that cracks have developed in other parts of the road, which may lead to further collapse if action not taken immediately.



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