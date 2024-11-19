Assam is commemorating Bir Raghab Moran Diwas today and tomorrow, with a series of events organized by the State Government in collaboration with the Assam Moran Sabha. The celebrations honor the legacy of Bir Raghab Moran, a symbol of courage, patriotism, and resistance, who holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam and the Moran community.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter, praising his contributions to the cause of justice and freedom. "Bir Raghab Moran's legacy is a source of immense pride not only for the Moran community but for all Assamese people," the Chief Minister said. He also wished the events marking this significant day a successful and meaningful observance.

Bir Raghab Moran is remembered for leading the first mass revolution in 1769 against the oppressive monarchy. His extraordinary organizational skills, military strategies, and patriotism made him a beacon of resistance against tyranny. His efforts to unite the exploited and oppressed common people are still revered, and his story serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Assamese nation.

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