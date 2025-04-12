Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the state’s police force and the people for maintaining peace and unity amid limited protests over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma wrote, “Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act.”

He praised the Assam Police for their “extensive groundwork” that ensured calm across the state, preventing any major disruptions. The Chief Minister also emphasized the shared spirit of the people, noting that “people across Assam—irrespective of caste, creed, or community and religion—are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony.”



Also Read: Assam: May 2 and 7 declared public holidays for Panchayat Polls

The brief protests were reported from three locations but were described as peaceful and well-managed.

Authorities remain on alert but expect the upcoming Bohag Bihu celebrations to unfold in a festive, harmonious environment.

The Waqf Amendment Act, recently passed in Parliament, has sparked debate and demonstrations in parts of the country.

However, Assam’s largely peaceful response has drawn national attention, with the state government attributing it to proactive policing and community cooperation.