Just ahead of Meghalaya state Assembly election in 2023, the state BJP have begun hanging advertising hoardings in various places in the Boko revenue circle area which is situated in Assam's Kamrup District.

Following this, some intellectual people of the area raised questions against this kind of activities by the Meghalaya BJP Party.

It is to be mentioned here that, under the Boko revenue circle, many areas are being mapped under disputed areas between Meghalaya state.

The intellectuals raised the matter with Boko Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi, who assured them that he will inform the higher authorities and only after this any action will be taken.



He also added that these hoardings are hung on many shops in Singra and Boko market area. Whereas, if all shopkeepers of the area were denied for hanging the hoardings, they might not do this.

When asked about the same with shopkeepers, they said that they have no idea about what is written in the hoardings, but they saw the photos of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

It may be mentioned that, in the photo hoarding India's PM Narendra Modi, India BJP President J P Nadda and Meghalaya BJP President Earnest Mawrie are there and wrote there "Modi For Development, BJP For Meghalaya" also wrote there "la.no missed call on.bo 8360006060 dao join ka.na".

Reacting over the incident, Ashwini Pathak, President of BJP Boko Block, said that they already discussed the matter with district president Dhaneswar Talukdar.

However, Talukdar replied that he had already informed the Meghalaya BJP officials. Meghalaya BJP officials replied that it had happened by mistake.

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