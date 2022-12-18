Tripura: 9 Rohingyas apprehended at Agartala Railway station
On the incident day, RPF team jointly with Government Railway Police, Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station.
Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants and Rohingyas the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has apprehended nine Bangladeshi and Rohingyas from Agartala railway station while conducting a special checking on 15th December.
On the incident day, RPF team jointly with Government Railway Police, Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station.
While checking they detected 9 Bangladeshi including 5 females and 4 males.
On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and of Myanmar origin.
Later all the 9 Bangladeshi/Rohingyas were apprehended and handed over to Officer In-charge of Government Railway Police for further legal action.
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