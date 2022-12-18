Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants and Rohingyas the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has apprehended nine Bangladeshi and Rohingyas from Agartala railway station while conducting a special checking on 15th December.

On the incident day, RPF team jointly with Government Railway Police, Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station.

While checking they detected 9 Bangladeshi including 5 females and 4 males.

On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and of Myanmar origin.

Later all the 9 Bangladeshi/Rohingyas were apprehended and handed over to Officer In-charge of Government Railway Police for further legal action.

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