Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 26 announced free medical services worth Rs 5 lakh for families who hold ration cards.

CM Sarma made this announcement during his visit to Rangia, where he laid foundation stones for various infra-projects worth Rs 545.19 crore.

''Families, who hold ration cards, will now get free medical treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh annually, under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme,'' Sarma said while addressing the public.

He further said that families who don’t hold ration cards will be provided one this year so that beneficiaries are able to reap the benefits of free rice, and pulses under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Speaking on the complaints raised by people about not receiving houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, CM Sarma said that starting this year, the state government will begin Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana, under which each of the beneficiaries belonging to the poor financial background will get one house.



Also read : Assam: Major infra boost to Rangia, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundation of projects worth Rs 545.19 crore