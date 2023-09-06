Food and beverage company PepsiCo has proposed to invest Rs 770 crore in Assam to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing snacking products.

With this new plant, the state will also be able to generate more than 450 jobs and improve the lives of 5000 farmers.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to his X (Twitter) handle wrote, "Assam extends a warm welcome to business opportunities! Today we marked the beginning of a ₹770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers. With ₹12,000 cr private investments on the horizon, we are poised for a bright future!"

Assam extends a warm welcome to business opportunities!



Today we marked the beginning of a ₹770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers.



With ₹12,000 cr private investments on the horizon, we are poised for a bright future! pic.twitter.com/c9ncQnBBVz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2023

Earlier in 2020, the then Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said PepsiCo India has proposed to invest Rs 400 crore in the state to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing snacking products.



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According to an Assam Government press release, Patowary met with a PepsiCo India delegation that included Viraj Chouhan, Chief of Government Affairs and Communications Officer for India, Rahul Sharma, Public Policy and Government Affairs Officer, and Nitin Jindal, Associate Director- Business Planning, to discuss the proposal.

PepsiCo personnel briefed on the idea stated that the business would engage in contract farming (buyback policy), where it would offer seeds to farmers and buy back matured agricultural produce from them. The firm will also supply farmers with handholding assistance.

Notably, PepsiCo India has been working with over 24,000 farmers in 13 states of India.