Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s controversial comment, in which Yadav referred to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "Chinese version of UP’s Yogi Adityanath," calling it an act of cowardice and racial abuse.

In a strong-worded post on social media platform X, Hazarika expressed his dismay, stating, "If any leader, irrespective of their political affiliation, were to label Bhupen Borah, Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, or any individual from the Northeast or Assam as Chinese, I would not hesitate to denounce it. For us, it’s always Assam first."

Hazarika went on to criticize what he described as the "cowardly behavior" of certain leaders, pointing out that despite their association with Tejashwi Yadav, they remained silent as he racially insulted the democratically elected Chief Minister of Assam.

He further accused these leaders of prioritizing divisive politics over Assam’s dignity, stating, "For them, Assam’s pride is secondary, while Tejashwi’s racial slurs conveniently align with their divisive agenda."

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav calls Assam CM 'Chinese version of Yogi Adityanath', BJP terms it 'racist'