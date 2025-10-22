Assam: Piped natural gas network to reach Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia soon

The supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia is set to become a reality soon, with pipeline-laying works scheduled to begin in phases from late October.

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL), a joint venture of Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and GAIL Gas Limited, has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informing him of the commencement of the works.

The project aims to bring clean, uninterrupted cooking gas directly to homes across the four towns, marking another milestone in Assam’s push toward sustainable energy access.



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According to the letter, PBGPL will begin technical operations in a modest ceremony, inviting local MLAs, town committee chairpersons, and other dignitaries to participate. Once the infrastructure is ready and the system tested, the company proposes to hold a formal inauguration of the Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) supply, to be led by the Chief Minister.

PBGPL CEO Kumar Bo Manuj, in his communication to the Chief Minister, also requested him to share a message on social media highlighting the government’s commitment to expanding clean and sustainable energy access across Assam.

With the launch of PNG services in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia, Assam’s energy infrastructure continues to advance, bringing convenience and environmental benefits to thousands of households in semi-urban and rural belts.