A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and CBI (Central Investigation Bureau) on May 25 recovered a pistol and ammunition from one of the coaches of Brahmaputra Mail (Up-15657) at Bongaigaon railway station.

A team led by CBI’s SI Digambar Deka and GRP took a search operation in the coaches of Brahmaputra Mail and recovered two country made pistols with 10 rounds of live ammunition hidden inside a bag from coach no S5 under seat no 67.

On 24 May 2023, based on inputs provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, New Bongaigaon GRP recovered a bag containing arms and ammunition in Train No. 15657 ( Brahmaputra Express, UP ) moving from Delhi to Kamakhya.

The team of police apprehended two persons in this case for further questioning.

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