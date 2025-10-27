Assam plans seven-year jail term for polygamy in new bill: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government’s proposed law against polygamy will include a provision for a minimum of seven years of imprisonment.

The bill will be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 25, the first day of the winter session.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina scheme in Guwahati, Sarma said, “If a person marries another woman without legally divorcing his wife, there will be a provision of seven years or more imprisonment, irrespective of his religion. The accused may claim that his religion permits it, but the BJP government will never allow polygamy in Assam.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that the law aims to protect the dignity and rights of women across the state. “We will protect the dignity of women in this state at any cost,” he asserted.



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Highlighting the success of the Nijut Moina scheme, Sarma noted that the initiative has significantly reduced dropout rates among girl students while boosting enrolment figures. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided monthly for 10 months — ₹1,000 for Class 11 students, ₹1,250 for first-year undergraduates, and ₹2,500 for first-year postgraduate and B.Ed. students.

“Because of this scheme, the enrolment rate rose and the dropout rate of girls declined substantially compared to last year. This year, around 3.5 lakh girls will benefit from the scheme,” Sarma said.

Last week, the Chief Minister had stated that several historic bills — including those related to “love jihad” and polygamy — will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.