Assam PM-KISAN beneficiaries plunge from 11.55 lakh to 4.89 lakh, Congress MP raises alarm in Parliament

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, it was revealed that the number of beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme in Assam has sharply declined over successive instalments, triggering concern over eligibility verification and data gaps.

According to official data presented by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the first instalment of PM-KISAN in Assam was received by 11,55,516 beneficiaries, with a disbursement of ₹231.10 crore.

However, by the 12th instalment, the number had fallen to 4,89,144 beneficiaries, with disbursement dropping to ₹121.60 crore.

This means that within the last 12 instalments, Assam’s beneficiary list has nearly halved, raising questions about verification processes, removal of names, and the wider impact on the state’s farming community.



Also Read: Assam now an international tourist destination after Post Malone event: Himanta Biswa Sarma

During Parliamentary proceedings, Congress MPs from Assam sought clarification, asking, “Why has the number halved, and what steps are being taken to resolve data discrepancies and delays?”

The Ministry responded that Aadhaar verification, land-seeding, and e-KYC compliance have been made mandatory to prevent ineligible payments. Names deleted due to mismatches or failed verification may be restored if farmers correct their records.

The data highlights the Assam viewpoint clearly:



Installment Beneficiaries (Assam) Amount Disbursed 1st 11,55,516 ₹231.10 crore 12th 4,89,144 ₹120.60 crore

The sharp drop has emerged as a key issue from Assam in today’s parliamentary discussion, prompting calls for streamlined enrollment, faster rectification, and clarity for farmers still awaiting benefits.