The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today said the Modi government has failed to fulfil the guarantees given by the Prime Minister whether it is in terms of recruitment, payment of wages of tea workers, or tribalization of six ethnic groups among others.

In a press release, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee claimed that PM Modi forgot the guarantees of employing 20 million unemployed people annually, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, freeing Assam from Bangladeshis etc.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress Bedabrat Borah, Co-Chairman, Media Department, said the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore was inconsistent with the information in the government's advertisement.



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Bora also questioned why the two profitable paper mills in Assam were not guaranteed by the Modi government.

Bora questioned Modi for not speaking a single word on Manipur although coming to the northeastern state of Assam.

Further, the Congress has also South Assam by his own vehicle to witness the roads in Assam.

Slamming Assam chief minister, Congress claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said he did not want Muslim votes, has rented a car and brought Muslims to Modi's rally.