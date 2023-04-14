Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three newly built medical colleges of Assam from the venue where he also dedicate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to the people on April 14.

The three medical colleges located in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar recently received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS courses from the 2023-24 academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today Assam is witnessing the inauguration of the 11th, 12th and 13th medical college...our aim is to establish 24 medical colleges in the state and we are determined to achieve the same in the 3-4 years."

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The inauguration took place virtually from the AIIMS Guwahati site at Changsari on the outskirts of the city.

After the NMC's approval of the Nalbari Medical College earlier this month, the total number of MBBS seats in the state under the government sector has increased to 1,500 across 12 medical colleges.

In addition to inaugurating the medical colleges, PM Modi also launched the Ayushman Assam initiative, providing 5 lakh health insurance to all families who produce ration cards. PM Modi will start the initiative on April 14th by producing 1 crore 10 lakh cards.



