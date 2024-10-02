Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ekalavya Adarsh Residential School to be built under the National Education Society for Tribal Students of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Nagopara in Bokor in Kamrup district virtually from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a total of 40 such Ekalavya Model Residential Schools and laid the foundation stone of 25 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

The event was attended by Dr. Ronoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Chandramohan Patowari, Minister of Environment and Forests and Parent Minister of Kamrup District, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Boko MLA Nandita Das, Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeshwar Rabha, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department Mukesh Chahu and Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup District Dev Kumar Mishra were present.

Speaking at the function, Tribal Affairs (Upland) Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the virtual Ekalavya Model Residential School today. Therefore, all citizens should contribute to improve the education system in the state. He said the foundation stone of the Ekalavya Adarsh Residential School, which was laid today, will provide free education, sports training and residential facilities for a total of 480 students.



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Meanwhile, Parent Minister of Kamrup District Chandramohan Patwari said it was a matter of great fortune for the district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ekalavya Adarsh Residential School in the tribal populated area of Boko in Kamrup district today. He hoped that the Eklavya Adarsh Residential School would provide educational as well as skill development facilities to the students.



The program began with a lantern lighting and wreath laying ceremony at the portrait of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

During a media interview, Boko MLA Nandita Das said that the residential school will be of great help to the children of the tribal people living in the remote hilly areas of Boko constituency. The MLA also said that many tribal villages like Lampi, Gohalkona along the Assam-Meghalaya border lack higher education and the students have to travel many kilometers to Boko for high school and college. The MLA also urged the government to regulate schools and establish high and higher secondary schools in various villages of Boko area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

In his speech, Chief Executive Member of RHAC Tankeshwar Rabha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this initiative in the field of education for the students of the tribal people. The school is inhabited by tribal people in the RHAC area and will contribute significantly to the development of the people of the areas. It is to be mentioned that two residential schools will be set up in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area.