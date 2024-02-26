Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the construction of 6 roads over bridges/underpasses in Assam.

In addition to this, he has also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 11 railway stations across the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation."

“In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people," he added.



Also Read: PM Modi to launch 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore today

It is to be mentioned here that, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Haibargaon, Udalguri, Silapathar, Viswanath and seven other railway stations will be redeveloped as Amrit Stations.

Station walls and interiors are inspired by regional art and culture with green buildings for a sustainable future.

Equipped with modern facilities divyangjan-friendly amenities.

These undertakings will diminish clogs, upgrade well-being and availability, and work on the limit, and effectiveness of rail travel, it said. State head Narendra Modi will establish the groundwork for overhauling the Gurugram rail line station on February 26. In the principal stage, the undertaking's worth has been assessed at Rs 295 crore. Modi will likewise introduce the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at an expense of around Rs 385 crores, they said.

"To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basement," the PMO said.