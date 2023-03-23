Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Assam’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari on April 14.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 23 visited the site along the other officials to review preparations for the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, health minister Keshab Mahanta and chief secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur reviewed the work of the medical institution with top officials of AIIMS and Kamrup district administration on March 3.

The minister and the chief secretary directed the officials to complete the work by March 31, 2023.

At present 90 per cent of the work at the site is completed.

“The construction of the hospital is at full pace and 18 departments are now almost functional, including the Out Patient Department (OPD)”, CM Sarma said while speaking to the media.

In December of last year, the chief minister stated that the AIIMS, Guwahati will be officially inaugurated in 2023.

He announced a slew of upcoming Guwahati-based projects while attending the Namghor Samaroh in North Guwahati.

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