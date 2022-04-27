Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Dibrugarh on 28 April where he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals. He will also lay the foundation stone for seven other cancer hospitals in the state during his visit.

During his visit to Dibrugarh on Thursday, the prime minister will be welcomed by five thousand Bihu dancers.

Meanwhile, The Governor of Assam declared a “Local Holiday” on 28th April, 2022 within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong District on account of the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong District.

All State Govt. offices, educational institutions, etc within the aforementioned Districts will remain closed on that day.

Moreover, ahead of the PM’s visit, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Dibrugarh on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the program.

Sharing a picture of the meeting in a tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “We are all set to welcome our PM Narendra Modi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

The Assam CM also instructed the BJP leaders and officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain along with other arrangements as he took stock of the venue.

The CM also informed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Diphu on April 28, where he will participate in a party meeting.

CM Sarma said, “PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28. His first programme will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore with the joint collaboration of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts.”

“Along with this, the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals will be laid,” he added.

Talking about the party’s victory in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections, CM Sarma said that the people of Assam are very happy with what PM Modi is doing for the northeastern states.

He said, “So far, no party has got such a big victory in the Guwahati municipal corporation elections. BJP and AGP have got 58 out of 60 seats. The people of Assam are very happy with what PM Narendra Modi is doing for the Northeast states.”