Under the ambitious PM Surya Ghar initiative, Assam has made remarkable strides in harnessing solar power to electrify households.

This initiative, aligned with India's broader goal of achieving sustainable and renewable energy, aims to transition homes to cleaner, greener energy sources.

The implementation of solar rooftops in Assam has already achieved significant milestones:

1,100 solar rooftops have been installed across households, contributing to the state's renewable energy capacity.

A total of 3,723 kW of solar power has been added, significantly boosting the local power grid's renewable share.

Key Features and Benefits of PM Surya Ghar in Assam:

Reduction in Carbon Footprint: With the shift to solar power, households are reducing their dependence on traditional fossil fuels, leading to a drop in greenhouse gas emissions.



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Financial Incentives: The scheme offers substantial government subsidies, reducing the cost burden on households for installing solar panels, and making it more affordable for middle- and lower-income families.

Energy Independence: Households equipped with solar rooftops are less reliant on the grid, ensuring uninterrupted power supply even in remote areas where grid connectivity may be unreliable.

Rural Upliftment: The project has specifically targeted rural areas, where electrification rates were lower. Solar power has provided a sustainable solution, improving the quality of life for many in these regions.

Job Creation: The installation and maintenance of solar rooftops have created employment opportunities in the state, contributing to local economic development.

Long-Term Savings: Solar-powered households are experiencing significant savings on their electricity bills due to the reduced reliance on conventional power sources.

By scaling up these efforts, Assam is on track to become a leader in renewable energy adoption, setting an example for other states to follow.