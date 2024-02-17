In a joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCC), SSB and Tamulpur Range, a poacher was arrested in Assam's Tamulpur district on February 16

The operation took place in the Pub-Kachukata locality of Tamulpur. The arrested individual, identified as Rinku Kakati (33), a resident of Pub-Kachukata, was found in possession of ivory weighing approximately 3.731 kg.

The accused has been taken to the Tamulpur Range and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

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