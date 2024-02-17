The situation in violence hit Manipur turned tense in the last 24 hours with sporadic incidents of firing. Search operations and area domination were conducted during which a massive cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

As per sources, the operation carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas seized the following items that it, one SLR with magazine, one 9mm pistol, 2 numbers of 36 hand grenade and 10 7,62 mm rounds on February 15 from Koubru ridge near Boljang of Kangpokpi district.

Additionally, 1 carbine machine gun with magazine, one 7,62 SLR magazine, one 36 hand grenade, one wood piercing shell, one local made pumpi were recovered during search operation from general area of North Changoubung, Kangpokpi district.

Three single barrel, 7.62 country made rifle, one tear gas launcher along with one full ammunition box containing 24 rubber bullet (cartridge 38mm Anti-Riot), one AK 47 with one magazine and 3 live round, four 9mm pistol with four magazine and ten 9mm ammunition were recovered from Haijang forest area in Churachandpur district.

Also, in order to repel violent mobs vandalizing and arsoning of government properties at Churachandpur, security forces resorted to use of legal force. During the incident, 2 persons succumbed to injuries and 14 persons sustained injuries. Also, two personnel of security forces also were injured in the said incident. Additionally, two personnel of security forces also were injured in the said incident. Flag marched were carried out by security forces at Churachandpur town to prevent any untoward incident.

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