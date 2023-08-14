A poacher was killed in firing with forest rangers which took place in Assam’s Chirang district on August 13.

The incident took place after a joint operation conducted by the Forest Department of Assam’s Chirang district and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), arrested three poachers from the India-Bhutan border.

The incident took place last night, August 13 at Jalukani under Amguri police station on the Bhutan border in the Chirang district.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Biren Narzary, Noweswar Basumatary and Nal Bahadur Magar.



Also Read: Assam: Three poachers arrested along Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district

Meanwhile, during the operation, the poachers also allegedly tried to attack the police officials following which Noweswar Basumatary received bullet injuries and also a constable was injured.

Althought Noweswar Basumatary was referred to the government hospital for treatment but was declared bought dead.

The three arrested poachers hail from Chirang’s Jaipur Malibhita. Further, rhino hooves, skin, a handmade pistol, and bullets were seized from their possession.

It may be mentioned that in recent months, at least two rhinos were found dead mysteriously in Manas.