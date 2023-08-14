In a joint operation conducted by the Forest Department of Assam’s Chirang district and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), three poachers from the India-Bhutan border have been arrested.

The incident took place last night, August 13 at Jalukani under Amguri police station on the Bhutan border in the Chirang district.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Biren Narzary, Noweswar Basumatary and Nal Bahadur Magar. The three arrested poachers hail from Chirang’s Jaipur Malibhita.

Rhino hooves, skin, a handmade pistol, and bullets were seized from their possession.



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As per reports, rhino claw, skin, hand-made pistol and bullets have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested poachers have also been involved in the killing of two rhinos at the Manas National Park.

