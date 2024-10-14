Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, has reopened to tourists after the seasonal monsoon closure.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika, marking the beginning of a new tourist season.

Tourists can explore the sanctuary's rich biodiversity through safari tours available with twenty jeeps and thirteen elephants.



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These tours provide an opportunity to see the sanctuary's wildlife, including the renowned rhinoceros.

The sanctuary, closed since May, covers 38.85 square kilometers and is home to over 100 rhinoceroses, more than 500 wild buffaloes, thousands of deer, and approximately 385 species of migratory birds, making it a top destination for wildlife enthusiasts.