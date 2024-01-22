The Assam Police have issued an advisory in the wake of the Nyay Yatra organised by the Congress.

The advisory strictly mentions that no unscheduled stoppages will be allowed during the Yatra.

This directive has been issued to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and to maintain law and order in the area.

As per the order-

1. The organisers are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since the Z+ category ASL PP is part of the event.

2. Unscheduled stoppages should be avoided

3. The ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to the local administration and Police



Also Read: Assam CM orders police enquiry into alleged attack on Jairam Ramesh's car

4. Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages.

5. One IGP of Assam police is supervising the arrangements 6. SP Rank officer along with sufficient force is travelling with the convoy in addition to route deployment

7. The participants of road events are advised not to physically counter localised political protests to the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent.

"We remain committed to providing safe passage to the road event as discussed and decided in the ASL," wrote GP Singh on X.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police to enquire into the alleged attack on the car of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the state's Sonitpur district.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam CM directed Assam Police DGP GP Singh to register a case and enquire into the allegations.

"Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice," said CM Sarma as he shared Jairam Ramesh's X post where he made the allegations.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today alleged that his vehicle was attacked by a crowd of BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district.

Ramesh, taking to social media platform X, shared a video alleging that the BJP workers attacked his vehicle in Jamugurihat while also tearing off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sticker from the windshield. The Congress also alleged that they threw water at the car and shouted slogans.