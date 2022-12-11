The Karimganj district police in Assam on December 10 apprehended a drug trafficker from Mizoram along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The arrested drug trafficker, identified as Lalpiang Naurah, was arrested in Mizoram on December 10 and was brought to Karimganj police station on December 11.

As per the police, Naurah has been apprehended in connection with a big seizure of 9kg of heroin by the Karimganj district police in October this year.

''In October Karimganj district police had seized 9 kg of heroin and arrested five persons. In connection with that case, we also nabbed a guide from Mizoram,'' media reports quoted Gitartha Dev Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police as saying.

''After investigation, we found that the drugs came from Myanmar. Two days ago a police team had gone to Mizoram and apprehended Lalpiang Naurah from a location along the Indo-Myanmar border with the help of Champhai police,'' he added.

Besides this, the police have also come to know that the arrested person was in touch with a Mizo lady who is also involved in the drug trade from Myanmar to India.

As per police, Norah is a Myanmar national and he got Indian citizenship in 2010.

Notably, each alternate day, drugs are being seized in several parts of Assam, and in Karimganj, the police seized a huge quantity of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck on December 5.

Acting on a specific input, a team of police of the Churaibari watch post intercepted a truck bearing registration number TR 01C-1871.

Apart from seizing the drugs, Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

''The truck was coming from Tripura's side. During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400kg of Ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. The driver of the truck identified as Rubel Miya was apprehended,'' said a police official.

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