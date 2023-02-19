Assam Police on February 19 apprehended a tempo driver for allegedly hitting an e-Rickshaw driver with a stone to death in Guwahati's Ambari area.

As per reports, the scuffle between the duo broke out following an argument over some issues and the tempo driver took a violent approach.

The tempo driver hit the victim, identified as Mohammad Rahizuddin, with a stone and eventually, the victim passed away.



The accused identified as Nav Ray has been taken under police custody now.

However, the reason behind their fight is still uncovered.

In another similar incident, a youth opened fire following a heated argument between an employee of a roadside restaurant cum ‘dhaba’ named ‘Zaika’ in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Tuesday night.

The youth who allegedly blank-fired in the air has been identified as Kaushik Gogoi.

As per reports, Gogoi who came to the restaurant for dinner was accompanied by another youth whose identity has not been ascertained yet.

The incident reportedly took place near the Dibrugarh bypass.

Also read: Assam: Tension prevails after miscreants attack Officer-in-charge, cops in Majuli