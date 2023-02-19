Tense situation prevailed at Majuli's Jengraimukh on the night of February 18 after some miscreants attacked the Officer-in-charge of Jengraimukh Police Station as well as other policemen.



According to reports, the incident occurred after an accused person was apprehended by the Jengraimukh police. Additionally, the miscreants even attacked police vehicles.



The tense situation was brought under control when the police blank fired to disperse the mob that had gathered and caused ruckus.



In a similar incident that took place on the eve of Mahashivratri, a clash broke out between police and locals in the Golaghat district on February 18.



As per reports, a clash broke out between the police and locals at a Shivrati Mela at Khumtia tea estate under Golaghat district..



Khumtai and Kamargaon Police carried out a joint operation against illegal gambling when the fight broke out. The police team went to evacuate the gambling dens near the mela.



A man from the tea estate, identified as Arun Kurmi, fell into a pond as the gamblers attempted to flee the scene when they saw the police team approaching.



After hours of working together, the police and the locals were able to save Kurmi. This led to a fight between the police and the locals, and some people took advantage of the darkness to attack the police.



Kurmi was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by the police for immediate treatment.



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