In a continued effort to curb infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police successfully apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi nationals and promptly ensured their deportation.

The individuals, identified as Akbar Ali and Hamna alias Md. Apon, were intercepted during intensified border surveillance.

Earlier, two more Bangladeshi nationals, Riyaz Mulla and Shaqib Mondal, were detained and subsequently deported following routine security checks along the international border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the action via social media, lauding the police force for their unwavering vigilance.

The move aligns with ongoing efforts to reinforce border security and prevent unauthorized crossings. Assam’s 263-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh remains a critical point for immigration control, necessitating heightened security measures to safeguard the region.





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