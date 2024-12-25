Continuing its efforts to curb infiltration, the Assam Police successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and deported them back across the border.

The individuals have been identified as Hansi Akhtar, Sraboni, Shohagi Khan, Sumi Khan and Nila Akhtar.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining border security and ensuring strict action against unlawful crossings.



Also Read: Economic crisis in Bangladesh fueling infiltration attempts in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns over a surge in infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals into India, attributing the trend to Bangladesh's worsening financial crisis.

“Each day, 10 to 20 Bangladeshi nationals are trying to cross into India due to the economic challenges in their country. We are implementing strict measures to curb such infiltration,” Sarma stated.

Bangladesh is currently facing a severe economic downturn, marked by a foreign exchange crisis and escalating inflation.

These conditions are reportedly compelling individuals to seek refuge and better opportunities across the border.