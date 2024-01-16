A significant development unfolded in Assam as the state's police force successfully apprehended a high-ranking leader of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), which is recognized as a banned organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The individual in question, Amiruddin Ahmed, was better known by his alias 'Sunil' and held a position on the central committee of the CPI (Maoist).

The arrest took place in the city's ISBT area in the evening hours of January 15.

According to police, source information was received at STF PS that Amiruddin Ahmed(54 yrs) @ Sunil @ Surjya S/o Late Arifuddin Ahmed of Village, Satsiya Pokia, Ps Fakirganj (Dist Dhubri) – a senior functionary of CPI(Maoist) which is banned by the Govt under the UA(P)Act would be arriving at ISBT from Barak Valley.



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Accordingly, an STF team picked him up from the ISBT area in the evening hours of January 15.

It appears that the accused joined the organization in 2009 and is currently officiating as the Mass Organizer in the Cachar area as well as an Observer for Dibrugarh.

He was camping in various Adivasi-inhabited areas of Barak and working on organizational activities. It may be stated that his wife Nirmala Biswas alias Seema @ Subhra is also a senior functionary of CPI(Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal.

A case has been registered at STF PS and the arrested leader will be produced in Court today.

Necessary legal action will follow.