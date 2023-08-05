Assam Police on August 5 arrested a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated with al Qaeda in the Dhubri district of the state.

The accused identified as Abdus Sukur Ali from Takimari near the Bangladesh border, was apprehended early this morning, August 5 from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station.

Currently, the Dhubri police are interrogating the individual extensively.



Also Read: Assam: Three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team arrested in Dhubri

In April 2023, in a search operation, Assam Police arrested three alleged members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Dhubri district.

Aparna Natarajan, SP Dhubri, while speaking with the reporters, said that based on specific information from earlier arrested Ansarullah team members, the trio's names emerged.

During the preliminary investigation, police got a clue that the suspected detained ABT members had a financial transaction history with the earlier arrested ABT members, from Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhubri, etc including other states of India.

''Police have doubts that the detainee may have connections with other active ABT members who are hiding out in other states of India,'' SP Dhubri added.