In a search operation, Assam Police on April 24 arrested three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated to al Qaeda in the Dhubri district of the state, said an official.

Aparna Natarajan, SP Dhubri, while speaking with the reporters, said that based on specific information from earlier arrested Ansarullah team members, the trio's names emerged.

During the preliminary investigation, police got a clue that the suspected detained ABT members had a financial transaction history with the earlier arrested ABT members, from Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhubri, etc including other states of India.

''Police have doubts that the detainee may have connections with other active ABT members who are hiding out in other states of India,'' SP Dhubri added.

Shafiqul Islam was earlier detained by the Dhubri police in a raid in the Bagulamari area on the west bank of Dhubri Municipal Town.

Meanwhile, Muzahidul Mondal, a resident of Sastarghat Part-ll, and Badshah Sheikh resident Takimari were detained from their residence.

Dhubri SP also informed that cases against them will be registered under different sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Presently, the police are investigating the matter.

The Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), also called Ansar Bangla is a banned al-Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh, implicated in crimes including some brutal attacks.

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