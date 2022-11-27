Assam Police on November 27 apprehended an alleged drug peddler in Assam’s Bongaigaon district for allegedly running a drug business.

The drug peddler identified as Govind Sharma was nabbed from FCI market in Jogighopa after Bongaigaon police conducted a raid after receiving reliable inputs.

The Jogighopa police recovered 119 intoxicating capsules and a mobile phone from the drug dealer.

Sharma ran the drug business from a FAST FOOD shop.

The operation was led by Jogighopa police station inspector Dinanath Mili and officer-in-charge Sukhesh Ghosh and further investigation into the case is underway.

In yet another successful attempt to curb the rising menace of drug trafficking, Assam Police on November 23 seized 400 grams of heroin which were kept in 30 soap boxes in the state's Silchar town.

As per reports, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime Branch, Kalyan Kumar Das intercepted a vehicle on the Trunk road in the city and upon searching, the drugs were seized.

The police also arrested two alleged traffickers identified as Shahid Mohammad Laskar and Shawhaz Hossain Majumdar, a resident of Madhurbandar in Silchar.

The arrested traffickers were carrying the drugs from the neighbouring state of Manipur.

As per the Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta, the market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 40 lakh.

In another such seizure, the state police on November 21 seized 15.38 grams of drugs worth Rs 10 lakh in the Hailakandi district of Assam.