Assam police achieved a significant breakthrough in their fight against militancy by arresting individuals linked to the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

These arrests were in connection with three grenade blasts that occurred across Assam's Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Jorhat districts on November 22, December 9, and December 13, respectively.

The ULFA-I, an armed separatist organization, claimed responsibility for these attacks.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, praised the operation, which spanned several weeks, leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators and the recovery of motorcycles used in the grenade lobbing incidents. The police force's diligent efforts culminated in the capture of eight suspected linkmen in Sivasagar district and two each in Tinsukia and Jorhat districts.



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Taking to the X handle, GP Singh wrote, "In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered. People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have also been identified and would be brought to book whichever corner they are in. The evidence would be presented in appropriate court of law in due course. @assampolice remains steadfast in resolve to protect the people of the state from all violent crimes at all personal and professional cost. My compliments and gratitude to each officer and men associated in the operations. We resolve to keep the Assam Police flag flying high."

In an excellent operation lasting weeks, the three crimes of grenade lobbing by a banned organisation in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat have been cracked and perpetrators arrested and motorcycles used recovered. People instigating these perpetrators through online platforms have… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 28, 2023

In Tinsukia, the first grenade was thrown near the Diram Army Camp, followed by similar blasts near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sivasagar and in Jorhat town. The police also recovered a grenade intended for another planned attack and seized documents indicating the arrested individuals' connections to banned groups.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an investigation into these blasts, reflecting the seriousness of the situation. The DGP emphasized the Assam police's unwavering commitment to protecting the state's citizens from violent crimes and acknowledged the officers and men involved in the operations. He also warned that those instigating violence through online platforms had been identified and would face legal consequences.

These arrests and the subsequent crackdown on militant activities demonstrate the Assam police's proactive stance in maintaining law and order and their resolve to counteract threats posed by insurgent groups like the ULFA-I.