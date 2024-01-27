Assam police have arrested a poacher from Assam's Golaghat district on January 26.

According to the police, a rhino horn was recovered from an accused identified as Joggu Pegu.

This comes after a search operation was launched after a female rhino was poached at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on January 21.

The animal's carcass was found near the Maklung forest camp within the Agoratoli Forest Range.



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Further, based on specific inputs, Pegu was nabbed from Mohuramukh in the Bokakhat locality of Golaghat and also seized the rhino horn buried in the backyard of his house.

The rhino is believed to have been killed on January 21 evening, with forest officials discovering the body during a routine patrol on January 22 morning.

Following the incident, senior officers from the Assam Forest Department arrived at the scene to investigate.