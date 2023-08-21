Assam police arrest three linkmen of the banned militant outfit KLO on extortion charges

In a major breakthrough, the Kokrajhar police have arrested three linkmen in association with the banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on extortion charges in Kokrajhar, Assam.

According to the information received, in the Kashibari area under the Fakiragram police station of Kokrajhar district, a letter paid in the name of the KLO organization demanded Rs 50 lakh from certain individuals and when the Fakiragram police came to know about this, a police team led by station in-charge Sushil Chhetri conducted an operation and arrested the three linkmen.



Also Read: Assam: Three suspected KLO linkmen apprehended in Dhubri

The arrested linkmen were identified as Pranab Rai (21), son of Jinath Rai, a resident of Chitalagram (Bossbari) under Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district, Mandeep Rai (19), son of Romain Rai, a resident of Fakiragram police station Collegepara Puran Bazar in Kokrajhar district and Nabayjyoti Rai (22), a resident of Fakiragram police station Madhupuri village in Kokrajhar district.

A case has been registered against them at Fakiragram police station.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation is a far-left militant organization based in Northeast India whose objective was to liberate the Kamtapur nation from India.

The proposed state is to comprise six districts in West Bengal and four contiguous districts of Assam which are Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara, Kishanganj districts in Bihar, and Jhapa District in Nepal.

The KLO was formed to address problems of the Koch Rajbongshi people such as large-scale unemployment, land alienation, perceived neglect of the Kamtapuri language, identity, and grievances of economic deprivation.