Continuing its crackdown on the illegal sale and purchase of drugs, and contraband items in Assam, Nagaon police on December 26, apprehended two women drug peddlers while they were on their way to sell drugs.

The two apprehended women drug peddlers have been identified as Anwara Begum alias Takini and Saharanara Begum.

During the search, police seized 50 containers of drugs, Rs 1,200 in cash, and a mobile phone from the two detained women drug peddlers.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector of Morikolong Police Station in Nagaon, Jon Mani Rabha.

It may be recalled that several times before this, Anwara Begum alias Takini had gone to jail for allegedly selling drugs.

At present, the police are interrogating the two drug peddlers arrested at Morikolong police station for more information and linkages.

Assam Police on December 25 apprehended three persons for allegedly smuggling drugs to Kerala worth lakhs of rupees in Nagaon's Hoybargaon.

The arrested persons were identified as Ismail Hussain, Latifur Sarkar, and Asadul Islam and were arrested after the officer-in-charge of Hoyborgaon police station, Abhajyoti Rabha led the drive against them.

Ismail is a resident of Bhakat Gaon of Nagaon, and Latifur and Asadul are residents of Juria.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier, Golaghat Police December 24 night seized a huge consignment of contraband substances during a raid after receiving inputs.

The seizure was made after a police team led by Golaghat headquarters DSP Madhurya Prasad Baruah conducted a raid and intercepted a luxury vehicle containing drugs.

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