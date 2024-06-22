Assam Police in Gauripur arrested a gambler and seized cash during a raid in the Dhubri district on June 22. Along with a cash of Rs 86,000, the police officials confiscated a cell phone, calculator, books on arrows, and other gambling things.



Boloram Sarkar, 50, from the Madaikhali area in Dhubri, was taken into custody during a covert operation led by the Gauripur police officer-in-charge.

Sarkar is currently under police custody and have been rigorously questioned for additional information.

Earlier on June 19, a police team led by Pungsat Basumatary, the officer-in-charge of Anand Bazar police station in Salbari sub-division arrested an arrow mafia during a raid at Bhakuamari under Anand Bazar police station.

The operation took place around 4:30 pm.