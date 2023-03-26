In a shocking case of police brutality, a detainee was allegedly subjected to inhuman torture on March 25 in police lockup, leaving him with grievous injuries.

According to reports, police authorities at the Basistha Police headquarters in Guwahati gave third degree torment to a detainee confined for cross examination, leaving him seriously harmed.

Amit Haloi, a young man, was identified as the prisoner. The victim had to be rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition following the incident.

Maidangsri Borgoyary, a Basistha Police Station officer, has been identified as the officer accused of inflicting inhumane torture on the prisoner.

The victim's family has made allegations against the police official. Amit Haloi was the victim.

It should be mentioned that Amit Haloi's older brother Mithun was named in a case involving the theft of gold items from the residence of a real estate agent in Bhetapara, Guwahati, in December of last year.

The information that was received indicated that Amit Haloi's brother had already completed his time in prison and been released. Nonetheless, Amit Haloi was picked from his home last Monday regarding a similar case.

According to family members, the police tortured him later on in the name of the investigation, resulting in Haloi's hospitalization with serious injuries.

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