The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) acted on a tip-off regarding illegal hunting activities involving wild civets and birds in Baikhungaon village of Chirang district.

The illegal acts had come to light after images of the hunting were shared as WhatsApp status updates by one of the accused, Dipankar Basumatary.

Responding swiftly, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kajalgaon Police Station, along with his team, launched a search operation. Dipankar Basumatary, son of Khagen Basumatary, a resident of Baikhungaon, was apprehended and interrogated.

He admitted to the illegal hunting and confirmed that the images were uploaded on December 12 and December 25, 2024. He further revealed that two others from the same village—Bilipang Basumatary, son of Manoj Basumatary, and Swmdwm Basumatary, son of Maniram Basumatary—were also involved in the crime.



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Following Dipankar's confession, Kajalgaon police arrested Bilipang and Swmdwm Basumatary. During interrogation, they disclosed that they had hidden the weapons used in the hunting at Swmdwm's residence. A subsequent search of the premises led to the recovery of one air gun, one air gun ammunition.

A case has been registered under Kajalgaon PS Case No. 168/2024 citing the following charges:

Sections 61(2)(a) and 111(3) of the Biological Diversity Act

Section 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972

Section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

Necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Details of Accused Persons:

Dipankar Basumatary, son of Khagen Basumatary, resident of Baikhungaon, PS-Kajalgaon, Chirang.

Swmdwm Basumatary, son of Maniram Basumatary, is a resident of Baikhungaon, PS-Kajalgaon, Chirang.

Bilipang Basumatary, son of Manoj Basumatary, resident of Baikhungaon, PS-Kajalgaon, Chirang.

This swift action by Kajalgaon Police underscores their commitment to wildlife protection and enforcement of anti-poaching laws.