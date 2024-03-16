A Public Emergency has been declared in Eastern Nagaland due to a total shutdown, protesting the delay in the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Indian Government.

This announcement has called for a halt in all ongoing State and Central Government sponsored constructions until further notice. In a separate circular, tribal bodies and frontal organizations including ENPO have reaffirmed their stand on the February 23, 2024 Chenmoho resolution.

They have decided not to participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue is not resolved before the announcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct, as assured by the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.

The organizations have warned that the people of Eastern Nagaland will not bear responsibility for any arising situation. They further stated that the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) will not agree to any assurance provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to be implemented after the imminent Parliamentary election process.

Also read: ENPO postpones joint coordination meeting with Eastern Nagaland legislators and MP