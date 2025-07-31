Assam police constable dies by suicide at 10 APBN in Guwahati

A police constable identified as Manik Das took his own life using his service revolver at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBN) headquarters in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

According to initial reports, the constable returned from duty at Khanapara and allegedly shot himself in the head around 6:30 PM using his service weapon. Manik Das was a resident of Kochpara in Bijni, Chirang district.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. His body will be sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police force, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this extreme step.



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