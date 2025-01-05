An Assam Police constable, Madhab Chutia, lost his life on Sunday, January 5, 2025 after sustaining an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while handling his service weapon.



Constable Chutia, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Dibrugarh, was reportedly cleaning his service AK-74 rifle at his residence when the incident occurred.



Sources indicate that the rifle discharged unexpectedly, with the bullet striking Chutia in the chest and subsequently ricocheting to damage a television in the house.



He was immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for emergency treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Chutia tragically succumbed to his injuries.



The incident has shocked the police department, with colleagues mourning the loss of a dedicated officer.



Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.





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